HAHIRA – What’s all the buzz in Hahira?
Soon, the Honeybee Festival.
The event returns for its 38th year Sept. 30-Oct. 5 with the theme “Near and Far … Teachers, Changing Our World One Child at a Time.”
“The Hahira Honeybee Festival is an annual event that brings the entire community as we welcome visitors to our city,” Lana Hall, event chairperson, said.
“We love family, fun and the entertainment that goes with it … It’s just good clean fun for everyone.”
The festival begins 7-9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Hahira Depot, 220 W. Main St., with a community breakfast.
Hall said the breakfast is a way to express gratitude to the community for what it has done for the festival.
A diabetes awareness senior walk continues activities.
The Hahira Lions Club sponsors the event 8 a.m., Oct. 1, at the depot.
The event is part of Strides: Lions for Diabetes Awareness recognized by the Lions Clubs International.
Teachers will be honored at a Brown Bag Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the depot.
The new event honors Teacher of the Year recipients from Hahira City Schools and Lowndes County Schools.
Students are welcome to purchase a $5 lunch from local restaurants and attend, Hall said.
There will be live music.
Call (229) 794-2020 to RSVP and learn more information.
Martin McLane Funeral Home, 401 S. Church St., hosts a free hot dog and hamburger lunch at its location.
Arts and crafts and food vendors will be offered both 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the depot.
The festival parade featuring Shriners, floats, horses and the Lowndes County High Georgia Bridgemen is scheduled for noon Saturday, Oct. 5.
Organizers are still seeking participants. Registration is free.
Also scheduled Saturday, Oct. 5, is a 5K race. Pre-registration is 7 a.m. and the race is 8 a.m. at the community center on Randall Street.
Pre-registration is $15 until Friday, Sept. 27. Mailed checks must be postmarked Sept. 27. Event day registration is $20.
Water will be provided.
Visit hahirahoneybeefest.com for more information on all events.
