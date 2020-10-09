Honey Princess comes to Hahira

HAHIRA – Sydnie Paulsrud, the 2020 American Honey Princess, is coming to Hahira later this month, according to Hahira Main Street.
Paulsrud will visit the Hahira Farmers Market Oct. 31, said Jennifer Price, Main Street interim executive director. The market is held 9 a.m.-noon at the Hahira Depot, 220 W. Main St.
“We are so excited to welcome the 2020 American Honey Princess to Hahira, Ga.,” Price said. “We invite everyone to come out to the farmers market … to meet this incredible young lady and learn more information about the importance of protecting our native pollinators.”
Paulsrud will spend a few days in the Peach State to speak to people about how honeybees utilize pollination to boost agriculture, according to a press release from the American Honey Queen Program.
“She will also teach about how honey varieties dazzle multiple senses by creating cooking with honey recipe videos with University of Georgia county Extension agents,” organizers stated.
In her role as the American Honey Princess, Paulsrud is a national spokesperson for the American Beekeeping Federation, the release stated.
Paulsrud is from Chippewa Falls, Wis., and studied childcare services in college, the release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.