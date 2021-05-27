Homicide probe launched in Tifton

TIFTON — Authorities have launched a homicide investigation involving a dead body found in Tifton.
The Tift County Coroner’s Office was called out to Ira Drive early this week after someone located a body outdoors, Deputy Coroner Joseph Thompson said.
The body appeared to be that of a man in his 40s, he said.
“The manner of death was consistent with gunshot wounds,” although the official cause of death is pending, Thompson said.
Tifton police called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to process the crime scene and take over the investigation, the coroner said.
The body has been taken to the GBI’s headquarters in Decatur for an autopsy, Thompson said.
The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
