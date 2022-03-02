Homerville police officer charged with pandering

HOMERVILLE — A Homerville police officer who lives in Lowndes County is charged with pandering and violating his oath of office, authorities said.
Friday, the Homerville Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to check allegations one of the city’s police officers was soliciting someone for prostitution, a GBI statement said.
Messages between the officer and someone else show an act of prostitution took place in Lowndes County, the statement said. The officer was arrested in Homerville and GBI agents executed a search warrant at his Lowndes County home.
Authorities ask anyone with information about this case to contact the GBI Region 4 (Douglas) Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Homerville Police Department at (912) 487-5306. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
