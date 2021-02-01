Homeowner chases break-in suspect; arrest made

VALDOSTA — A suspect in an auto break-in was arrested Sunday after the car’s owner chased him, police said.
At 12:41 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Orlando Drive on a report of a vehicle break-in, a Valdosta Police Department report said.
A homeowner told police his security system alerted him someone was on his property and he found someone had entered one of his vehicles. The homeowner called 911 and tried to run after the suspect, the statement said.
The homeowner showed officers the direction the suspect had fled in and police detained the suspect.
Nathaniel Thomas, 18, of Valdosta is charged with felony theft by entering a motor vehicle, the police statement said.
“Thefts from vehicles is a crime of opportunity, that occurs year-round. The best way to prevent this crime from happening to you is to remove all valuables from your vehicle and always lock your car doors,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
