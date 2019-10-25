Homelessness agency offers warmth

VALDOSTA – A nonprofit seeks to help the homeless community during the cold season.
South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness sponsors the 11th Annual Heart for the Homeless, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 9, at Olympic Park, 402 S. Patterson St.
Clothing and blankets will be donated to anyone who is considered homeless or low-income.
“We’re trying to keep them warm, keep them alive,” Ronnie Mathis, executive director, said. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Heart for the Homeless was originated by former director Diane West, Mathis said.
The second Saturday in November is designated for the event each year.
“She saw a need to help with those homeless people that were living on the streets, living in abandoned (places), that were living in uninhabitable places because the weather had begun to change,” he said.
Some of the clients Partnership helps are sleeping in cardboard boxes.
Mathis said about 200-300 people usually arrive for the giveaways.
“What we do is we try to keep them as warm as possible during these winter months until we can hopefully find some type of suitable housing for them because shelters are full,” he said. “It’s hard to get into housing when you don’t have the finances.”
Low-income families must show proof of income. Anyone receiving Medicaid or food stamps can be a recipient for donations only if they can show a card or a letter proving the benefits.
Partnership asks the community to donate coats and jackets, winter clothing, personal hygiene items, socks, hats, blankets and scarves.
Sleeping bags, bottled water, tents and flashlights with batteries are also needed.
Adult-sized clothing is needed more than children’s, organizers said.
A hot meal will be provided.
The Department of Public Health South Health District will provide free HIV testing.
Despite the recent homeless count in January, he said the number of homeless people in the area is increasing. He advocates for better prevention assistance.
Event community partners include UPS, Synovus Bank, LCCY Family Connection, Moody Air Force Base, Lighthouse Christian, Pines Family Campus and Telamon.
Donations can be dropped off at Partnership, 601 N. Lee St. until Nov. 6. The office is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Friday.
Call (229) 293-7301 for more information.
