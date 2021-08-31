VALDOSTA – A local homeless shelter is calling on the community's support to increase funding and assist with other needs directly related to COVID-19 effects.
Since the start of the pandemic, Lowndes Associated Ministries to People has had three residents test positive for COVID-19, Yurshema Flanders, shelter director, said. Of the three, she said two were asymptomatic.
"Unfortunately, we do not have a way to isolate here at the facility, so we search for places to isolate in an off-site location," she said. "We ensure to supply them with food and to get them their prescribed medication. We work closely with a medical agency here in Valdosta. They send medical staff out to administer COVID rapid tests when needed for staff and clients."
Locations to quarantine are scarce for LAMP's clients.
Flanders said people who are homeless have no place to isolate and the shelter is unsuccessful when seeking locations for them.
"We have reached out to various hotels to see if they would be willing to accommodate," she said. "Unfortunately, most will not, and the prices of hotels have severely increased, which is not affordable for the nonprofits who normally assist."
Flanders said she believes the community can be a benefit to LAMP by establishing a temporary place where residents who are homeless can rest and recover from the virus. She noted not everyone who is homeless are LAMP's clients.
She suggested the city and county partner with medical agencies, such as Partnership for Health or South Health District or a pharmacy, to administer tests and medications for the homeless population.
The community could begin an annual fund for hotel stays due to the rising costs, she said.
Expenses at LAMP have escalated due to several clients having children and an expansion in virus-related cleaning and safety protocols.
Of its 33 total clients, the shelter has 22 children, Flanders said.
"As LAMP does receive funding from state grants, not everything needed is always an eligible expense as designated by the grants,” she said. “In addition, PPE items in all sizes and disinfecting cleaning supplies are in demand. As previously mentioned, funding for hotel stays is a need both for COVID-related reasons and if our shelter is full.”
Though Flanders said LAMP has consistently done what it can to assist its clients, she said some of the needs stretch beyond what the nonprofit is able to provide or afford.
She added the goal of the organization is to ensure people have permanent housing.
“Many need medications, and without them (they) can possibly lose their lives. There is also lack of permanent housing now that is a problem across the state,” she said.
“We do network to individuals and companies that could possibly meet this need, but we do serve eight counties, and the homeless problem in South Georgia is bigger than just what LAMP can do. We will continue to help regardless, but having a bigger network and/or establishing ongoing community support would be a win-win for everyone.”
People can help LAMP by donating mattresses that are bed-bug resistant and easier to clean between residents, pillows, towels, wash cloths, over-the-counter medications, headphones, pots and pans, cooking utensils, forks and spoons and Christmas decorations.
Flanders said the organization is seeking a commercial-size ice maker.
LAMP's clothes closet is currently closed and is being relocated.
More information on sending donations: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Sunday, 714 Charlton St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.