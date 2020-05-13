VALDOSTA – Matthew Weldon has spent every day for the last month living in Drexel Park. You can usually find him sitting in his chair playing the app game PUBG on his cell phone smoking cheap cigars through a mouthpiece.
This is where he likes to be.
He can’t stay with his immediate family and doesn’t like staying at shelters.
The next best place for Weldon is Drexel. There’s a water faucet, an outlet for his phone which he keeps plugged in almost all day and a good overhang by one of the garages to the football stadium where he sleeps. It keeps him dry, he said, if it’s not too windy or rainy.
The locals and the police don’t seem to mind him either. One man noticed he’s been spending a lot of time there and gave him the $18 he had in his pocket to help out.
Despite this, Weldon said he struggles.
He struggles with homelessness and has since he was 19.
“From age 9 to 17, I was in the DFCS system. I was in and out of group homes,” Weldon said, referring to the state Department of Family and Children Services.
At 17, he returned home but was sent to jail a few months later for disorderly conduct until he was 18 years old.
“I’m more of a cantankerous person, you know, rebellious, argumentative,” Weldon said.
After jail, he lived with his mom, aunt and uncle for about a year. His family moved out of the house.
At the time, Weldon was working part-time customer service at a grocery store. Because the store didn't work him full-time, Weldon struggled to pay the bills and eventually was evicted, he said.
Shortly after losing his home, he put in his two weeks. Meeting the store's hygiene standards was difficult once he became homeless and he wanted to leave on his terms.
“I feel like things go sour for me a lot. Like, I don’t know if I mix with people,” Weldon said. “That’s why I mind my own business. I don’t really talk to people because I’m more of an introverted person and I don’t get along with a lot of people. ”
Weldon struggles with finding a job. Due to the jail time, he never finished high school.
Weldon, 22, said he’s probably worked about 20 jobs since he turned 18. After leaving the grocery store, Weldon met a man who taught him carpentry and gave him a place to stay in exchange for his labor on a house the man was building.
That deal didn’t last forever and Weldon was fired after about six months. He’s worked several jobs since, mostly food service at places such as Hardee's in Quitman, Waffle House in Colorado and food delivery in Atlanta.
“It’s extremely hard for people living on the street to get a job, keep a job,” Weldon said. “It’s hard to save money when you’re trying to take care of yourself at the same time.”
The homeless often have to spend money on basic living expenses that people with homes don’t such as cooked food and laundry which makes it difficult to put away any money. Weldon calls the money people with homes save on things such as cooking at home a “money cushion.”
Weldon struggles with hunger. Due to COVID-19, many shelters and soup kitchens have limited operations, but some organizations still do street outreach giving out food.
“Some days, it’s been hard to stay fed,” Weldon said.
He said he struggles with asking for help. He doesn’t want to be seen as “a bum” as he calls it. So, he doesn’t beg. He cleans up after himself. He doesn’t speak to anyone unless spoken to. He doesn’t want pity.
“I don’t like the term ‘bum.’ I don’t like to rely on other people. I like to do things on my own,” Weldon said. “That’s one thing I don’t do. I don’t beg nobody nothing. I don’t ask for nothing.”
Homelessness also hurts people like Weldon who have Type 2 diabetes. He rarely tests his blood/sugar level because he only has a limited supply of tests so he’ll only check himself on days when he’s sure his blood sugar levels are high. Insulin? An expense he simply cannot afford and even if he could, Weldon doesn't have a room temperature place to keep it.
“I can feel pains in my back whenever it’s up somewhere around 400 or 500 which it’s probably been at for the last couple of days, that’s when I use it to check where I’m at,” he said.
In addition to being a diabetic, Weldon battles mental illness and has been labeled with ADD, ADHD, bipolar disorder and depression. When he was about 16, he was arrested for family violence which was eventually lessened to disorderly conduct.
“When I was in those places they would put me on so much medication that I was zombified,” Weldon said. “I could barely be myself. I was always walking around slobbering out the mouth.”
Suicidal thoughts are not foreign to him. A year ago, he tried to overdose on 36 pills at his spot in Drexel.
“It was right here. I sat right here,” Weldon said. “Triple Cs, they’re the over the counter cold medicine, the HBP."
Luckily, someone saw him “laid out” and he was taken to the hospital, he said. Although deep in debt and his credit score ruined from health care costs, he’s alive. He said he’s tried four attempts on his life.
“I haven’t seen anything but rock bottom. I don’t think I’ve ever had more than $500 in my bank account at one time. I always felt trapped like I couldn’t make it anywhere,” he said.
To cope with those feelings, Weldon said he finds support and emotional wellness through his video games and online friends. His phone is his sanctuary and he uses it to stay connected to his support systems.
“I meet these cool guys online. Sometimes, I’ll be so depressed that I’ll say stuff and they’ll be like ‘Hey man, don’t talk like that,’” Weldon said. “I’ve had more support from these guys than anybody and I’ve never even seen their face. I play with people from across the globe. ‘Hey man, it’s cool, man. Just keep playing the game and help us win, man.’”
He always keeps his phone bill paid, going as far as trading his food to be able to pay for it. He started working for a taxi company recently and said he hopes to start saving his way off the street. For Weldon, his dreams are simple, to have enough to support himself.
“I’m glad I didn’t die,” Weldon said. “I don’t know what it is I’m supposed to be living for, or supposed to be living to, but I ain’t going to be able to get to it if I do something stupid like that again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.