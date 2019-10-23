VALDOSTA – South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness is accepting donations for its 11th Annual Have a Heart for the Homeless.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 9, at Olympic Park, 402 S. Patterson St., organizers said.
Donations needed include: Winter clothing items: Jackets, socks, hats, sweaters, sweat shirts, blankets, scarves, ponchos, gloves, etc.
Personal Hygiene items include: Wipes, lip balm, tissue packs, deodorant, toothpaste/toothbrush, soap/shampoo, lotion, etc.
Other essential items include: Tents, sleeping bags, bottled water, flashlights with batteries, blankets, etc.
Children clothing will also be also accepted.
Donate by Thursday, Oct. 31, organizers said. The event will benefit the homeless and low-income families and individuals.
For more information and drop-off location, contact Diann Metts, SGPEH, (229) 293-7301.
