VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools students, faculty and fans lined up on a hot Friday for a long-time tradition: the Valdosta High School Homecoming Parade.
VHS is one of the only high schools in the area that still does a football parade before one of the biggest games of the year.
Each year, the Wildcat community takes to the streets around Bazemore-Hyder Stadium wearing black and gold and watching student and faculty-made floats.
As is tradition, each grade level received money to decorate class floats to be shown in the parade before the big game.
Sophomore, junior and senior students were on site to discuss the details of their floats and why VHS football season is their favorite time of year.
Ja’mya Smith, sophomore class president
What’s your float’s theme? "We Got the Beat. We decided to go retro and base our float off of a disco party."
What did you make it with? "Hand prints, a disco ball and retro music (think ABBA and the Go Go’s)."
How long did it take? "We started in June actually, and we finished this afternoon."
What do you love about football season? "Football season gives you a joy. It can make you angry, but you’ve got to do it. You’ve got to go. I’m a Wildcat for life."
Albert Holmes, junior class president
What’s your float’s theme? "We’re doing a rock ‘n’ roll concert with bands like Queen and AC/DC."
What did you make it with? "Guitars, vintage rock T-shirts and string lights."
How long did it take? "We started on this last Sunday, and it took exactly four days and a few hours."
What do you love about football season? "Football season is really important to everyone in Valdosta, whether they support the Wildcats or the Vikings. It’s our second home. We all look forward to Friday Night Lights and joining our family and classmates."
Iyanna Carte, senior
What’s your float’s theme? "It’s half of a football field and half club. Our DJ name is DJ Wyldz. We even put the Jumbotron in there."
What did you make it with? "We included our classmates that we lost throughout the years — Jaquan Fleming and Desiyunna Hill."
How long did it take? "It took a week to make."
What do you love about football season? "I’m a die-hard Cat. I was born in it, so I love coming out to the games on Friday and representing our class and the whole school. I love the Wildcats. They will forever be in my heart."
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
