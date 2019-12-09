VALDOSTA – When customers now enter a local Publix supermarket, they’re most likely faced with Home Instead Senior Care’s annual Christmas endeavor.
For at least 15 years, the company has benefitted senior citizens through its Be a Santa to a Senior campaign.
At the entrance of local Publix stores sits a Christmas tree with ornaments displaying the names and wishes of seniors.
Unlike past years, veterans will be included in the gift giveaway this year.
Some asked for clothing and a neck pillow, while others requested a fruit basket and a rock-n-roll blanket.
No matter the desire, people may select an ornament to purchase the items requested. All gifts must be brought to Publix unwrapped.
This year, gifts will be delivered to 186 residents in hospice facilities within the Valdosta, Tifton and Thomasville area.
“It’s just an incredible opportunity to bless the seniors in our area that don’t have families,” said Chuck Coker, president and chief executive officer of Home Instead Senior Care in Valdosta.
“That’s what we do. We get referrals from organizations in the area from seniors that don’t have families. It’s a beautiful, beautiful thing to be a part of.”
Nearly all of the ornaments have disappeared, he said, signifying the support of the community. He calls this support incredible.
Coker added it seems as if the community cares about senior citizens.
“… It lets us know that we’re like-minded with the people in this community and that seniors matter,” he said.
Gifts are being collected until Dec. 17.
Call (229) 245-0123 for more information.
