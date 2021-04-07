VALDOSTA – The Exchange Club of Valdosta has named Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighter Bailey Holt Firefighter of the Year.
Holt began her career with Lowndes County Fire Recuse in March 2019 as firefighter 1 and 2, has been a relief driver and also serves as an EMT for South Georgia Medical Center, county officials said in a statement.
“I am beyond honored to have been nominated and receive this award,” Holt said. “The most rewarding part of my job is helping people on their worst days.”
Prior to coming to Lowndes County, Holt spent more than seven years in the Air Force in the medical field and is in the Air Force reserves. Holt is a state-certified firefighter and an EMT-basic.
"Bailey is a well-respected, hardworking member of the department who always goes the extra mile to make sure she and her crew are prepared to deal with whatever emergency may come their way,” Lowndes County Fire Chief Lloyd Green said.
“Holt is a tremendous asset to our fire department and the citizens of Lowndes County,” Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes said. “Her commitment, dedication and knowledge are some of the many reasons she received this prestigious award. We are proud she’s on our team”.
For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit www.lowndescounty.com.
