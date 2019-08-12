Holiday Inn named Leading Business

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Holiday Inn Express & Suites as the Leading Business of the Week.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites has been a chamber member since it opened in 2009, chamber representatives said. Despite opening in the middle of a recession, the hotel worked hard to remain active in the community and has thrived from the start.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites is located off Exit 18, “making it a perfect location for travelers along Interstate 75,” chamber representatives said. “They love being a visitor’s first impression of Valdosta and are happy to give them a warm welcome.
“When staying at this hotel, experience is second to none. There is a fresh breakfast bar, a swimming pool, internet access and a fitness center open to all. The guests always come first at the Holiday Inn Express, which was the motivating factor for their recent renovation.”
“We have recently completely renovated the first-floor public areas and we are in the planning stages to renovate all guest rooms,” Ty O’Steen, manager, said.
In addition to overnight guests, Holiday Inn Express hosts many community members in its spacious conference room.
“The chamber does an exceptional job and our company appreciates everything the chamber does to promote our business throughout the community,” O’Steen said.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2019 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.