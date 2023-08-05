VALDOSTA — Work on the historic Lowndes County courthouse is proceeding smoothly, aiming for a fall completion.
The contractor is putting the finishing touches on all parts of the renovation project, including plumbing, electrical services and painting, Meghan Barwick, county spokeswoman, said in a statement.
Work on the courthouse is coming in on time and under the $11 million budget, she said. The money was raised through the SPLOST VII and SPLOST VIII initiatives.
“The Historic Lowndes County Courthouse is being restored to its historic and charming 1905 look,” Barwick said.
The courthouse, completed in 1905, had long been too cramped to house the offices of a growing county. The Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex, located just across North Ashley Street from the older building, has been the de facto courthouse for Lowndes County for several years, holding county government offices and courtrooms.
When the renovation work is completed, the county’s public information and community development offices will move there, as well as the office for the Valdosta Main Street program, Barwick said. A courtroom on the second floor will remain a courtroom for possible future use, she said.
The area around the courthouse has long been a popular gathering space for festivals, protests, political gatherings and other mass meetings. The renovations will add large restrooms and a lounge space in the basement which will be open to the public when there are events planned for the courthouse square, Barwick said.
The courtroom could also be used as event space, she added.
During the renovation, many longtime events held on the courthouse square have been forced to find temporary homes elsewhere, including the annual 100 Black Men barbecue contest.
Sponsored by the 100 Black Men service organization, the annual gathering normally sees dozens of private and professional barbecue teams gather around the courthouse, competing for prizes and selling dinner plates to aid scholarship and education programs.
This year, the contest will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, at Drexel Park.
This is not the first time the historic Lowndes County courthouse has been overhauled. In the early 1960s, an annex was added to the north side which held a courtroom and the county sheriff’s office.
In 1970, the county spent $108,000 on a renovation project, and in 1985 more extensive restoration work cost the county $733,000, according to the Lowndes County Historical Society museum.
In 2012, the north annex was demolished. Sheriff Ashley Paulk said the annex had been long disused at the time.
The county sheriff’s office was moved to the jail compound on Prison Farm Road; because state law requires the sheriff to maintain an office at the county courthouse, an administrative and courtroom facility at the jail became official courthouse annexes. The sheriff’s office also maintains a facility at the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex.
