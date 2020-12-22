HAHIRA – The Wall Street Wizards at Hahira Middle School have been named the fall stock market game winners for Georgia and the congressional district with the portfolio of $153,166.57.
For the state win, students played in a real-life simulation for 10 weeks against 1,332 teams across the state, school officials said in a statement.
Students Dylan Chambers, Caroline White and Ryan Bellflowers were recognized in a Georgia Council of Economic Education virtual ceremony. Teachers, students and parents attended the ceremony which had guest speakers and raffle drawings. During the event, GCEE announced each winning team by school name.
According to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Foundation, The Stock Market Game program is an "online simulation of the global capital markets that engages students grades 4-12 in the world of economics, investing and personal finance, and prepares them for financially independent futures. More than 600,000 students take part every school year across all 50 states. The Stock Market Game has reached 20 million students since its inception in 1977."
Under the leadership of Mica Brooks, eighth-grade social studies teacher, students have worked extremely hard to earn the first-place title for the state of Georgia, school officials said.
