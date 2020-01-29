VALDOSTA — National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is recognized annually Feb. 7 as a way to increase HIV education, testing, community involvement and treatment among black communities.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, African Americans accounted for 43% of all new HIV diagnoses.
In recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2020, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District HIV Prevention program will host two free testing events throughout February, health officials said.
The first event will be held 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at T.E.A.C.H. Outreach Ministries, 606 S. Lee St. Free KFC meals will be provided to the first 50 people to get tested, health officials said.
The second event will be held 11:30 a.m.-1: 30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at V Town Gifts & More, 2019 N. Ashley St. Free KFC meals will be provided to the first 75 people to get tested, health officials said.
During both events, public health will provide free confidential HIV testing, free condoms and will also hold giveaways.
In addition to hosting outreach testing events, all county health departments within the South Health District (Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner) provide free HIV testing. No appointment is needed, and all facilities are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday.
