VALDOSTA — W.G. Nunn Elementary School welcomed Muhammad Ali, Frederick Douglass, Eddie Murphy and many other prominent black figures to its school Thursday morning.
Taranesha Wright, a first-grade teacher at the school, began the black history program that allows students to transform into historical figures as a way to help students learn.
“They need to know their history,” Wright said.
The program involved the entire first grade, with 60 students participating in the living history portion and the rest serving in the choir.
The students who participated in the living history portion were assigned historical figures based on the student’s personality and how well educators thought they would do with the role.
Each stood at a desk, in full costume and with props, to recite facts about their particular figure to parents and community members. To give it more of a “living museum” feel, each student had a “button” on their desks to “activate” their speeches.
While some of the figures, such as Michael Jordan and Bob Marley, are easily recognized, Wright wanted students to learn about many lesser-known figures.
For example, one student was dressed as Matthew Henson, who was part of the 1906 expedition that reached the North Pole.
“We are a predominantly black school and it’s important for the students to know real figures who represent greatness,” Wright said. “They need to know that greatness does exist for people that look like them.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
