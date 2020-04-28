VALDOSTA — The Georgia Historical Society is collecting photographs, stories, audio recordings, videos and acts of kindness to document the COVID-19 experience in Georgia.
The documents will help future generations understand and remember how the 2020 pandemic altered everyday lives, society members said in a statement.
Anyone wanting to share experiences and photos of life in Valdosta during this unique, historical event, follow the link for submission guidelines:https://georgiahistory.com/covid-19-in-georgia-collecting-the-stories-of-georgians-during-the-pandemic-of-2020/
