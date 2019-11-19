Historic Valdosta home 'in peril'

VALDOSTA – A historic Valdosta home, the John Nelson Deming House, was recently named on the 2020 Places in Peril list by the Georgia Trust.
Each year, Georgia Trust highlights 10 properties on the list in order to bring recognition to one-of-a-kind historic homes, trust representatives said. The goal is to find a historic-minded buyer who will restore the home and preserve its grandeur and beauty for generations to come.
The John Nelson Deming House is a large, two-story, eclectic-designed building, constructed with the body shape and roof shape of a prairie-style home with wood-lapped siding and a wrap-around columned porch of a Queen Anne style. It has wood floors, fancy wainscoting, tall ceilings and a grand staircase, trust representatives said.
"Also, the woodwork on the first floor in the entrance hall, formal living room and dining room is truly amazing," they said. "The large kitchen features a grand arch and a small dining area with a fireplace. There is a large family room with built-in cabinets which is reminiscent of a mercantile store. The upstairs features a very large master bedroom, a medium-sized bedroom and a small bedroom.
"Currently, the house is plumbed with four complete bathrooms. The building is very sound but will require a complete rehabilitation to make it into a comfortable home."
Deming, born in 1848, was a Canadian-born builder who emigrated to the U.S. in 1875 and landed in Valdosta, trust representatives said. Deming became a master builder and was responsible for constructing many of Valdosta's large mansion Queen Anne, neoclassical and Victorian era homes that originally lined Patterson Street.
He also re-constructed the First United Methodist Church which is located downtown, crafted the beautiful woodwork on the interior of the First Baptist Church and constructed The Crescent for Col. William West on Patterson Street.
"It is said that Col. West had the lumber for his home cut from his own property, milled and cured in a warehouse for one year to dry so that when the home was built there would be no shrinkage and no plaster cracks or creaks in the floors," trust representatives said. "Upon completion of his home, Col. West gave the remaining materials to Mr. Deming who used them to construct his own home at 915 N. Oak St. where it stands today.
"Mr. Deming resided there until his death in 1933 and his family remained there until about 1950 when another family purchased and resided in the home for a number of years."
The house was listed on the 2020 list of Georgia’s Places in Peril because it is threatened by deterioration, trust representatives said. The house lacks maintenance and destruction due to the property being sold as land for redevelopment.
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, located in Atlanta, is the statewide nonprofit historic preservation organization for Georgia. The trust was founded in 1973 and is a leader in preservation for the entire nation. The organization focuses on the preservation of Georgia's historic places and its mission is to promote an appreciation of Georgia's historic resources while providing for their protection and use to preserve, enhance and revitalize Georgia's communities.
