'Hillbilly Elegy' hard look at inspiring life

“Hillbilly Elegy” (Drama/Biography: 1 hour, 56 minutes)
Starring: Amy Adams, Owen Asztalos, Gabriel Basso and Glenn Close
Director: Ron Howard
Rated: R (Profanity, violence, drug content, thematic elements and sexual innuendo)
Movie Review: Usually, one thinks of an elegy as poetic, written work that offers serious reflection typically about something that has passed or died. J.D. Vance does this in his book, "Hillbilly Elegy," regarding his life in Ohio and Kentucky. This is the core of this movie, an elegy to a previous part of Vance’s life.
Gabriel Basso plays J.D. Vance, a man attempting to depart his younger life as a young boy (Asztalos) in the hills. Vance’s life as a kid is far from nice. Bev (Adams), his mother, is a drug-addicted, man-hopping woman who is in constant need of assistance. Bev has made life difficult for J.D. and his sister, Lindsay (Halley Bennett). Yet with help of a caring grandmother (Close), J.D. manages to become a Marine and later graduate from Yale Law School.
“Hillbilly Elegy” is a nice tribute to overcoming one’s past to excel in the present. Vanessa Taylor’s screenplay is a story-based movie. It focuses on the key moments of Vance’s life, mainly his interactions with his dysfunctional mother and his caring grandmother. Therefore, the cast, as phenomenal as Adams and Close are as actresses, are unable to deliver optimal performances. The story supersedes their roles.
Still, Adams, Close and young Asztalos are engaging enough. They play their characters with a certain tangibility. This is because of Ron Howard. He always provides a genuineness to his stories. He makes his characters appear real in a manner missing from many modern photoplays.
Vance’s story is relatable, even if this movie appears as just Cliff Notes of some key moments of Vance’s life. Life is not easy in the hills, but Vance’s story is inspirational.
Grade: B (An inspiring elegy.)
“Freaky” (Horror/Comedy: 1 hour, 42 minutes)
Starring: Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Misha Osherovich and Celeste O'Connor
Director: Christopher Landon
Rated: R (Strong violence, gore, profanity and sexual content)
Movie Review: “Freaky” is a reinterpretation of “Freaky Friday” (1976) and its 2003 remake “Freaky Friday.” Both are based on the 1972 children's comedic novel by Mary Rodgers.
Like those previous movies, “Freaky” is a horror about two people's consciousness switched on a Friday. For “Freaky,” two people accidentally switch bodies on Friday the 13th. The result is a funny movie that charms with all the presence of a future cult favorite.
Millie (Newton) is just a quiet high school student, who other teenage girls treat negatively. Outside of her two best friends, Josh (Osherovich) and Nyla (O’Connor), and her family, she rarely gains people’s notice.
This all changes after the Blissfield Butcher stabs Millie. The assault causes the killer and the young woman to switch bodies. The switch does not stop the Blissfield Butcher from killing people — he just starts using Millie’s body to murder. Millie has 24 hours to get back in her body or the switch will be permanent.
Christopher Landon (“Happy Death Day,” 2017) is becoming very adept at these comical horror movies. He dazzles again with “Freaky.” The screenplay has numerous frights and laughs that propel it.
A good assortment of characters also exists. Newton is perfect as a pretty Millie. She plays the nice young woman that turns naughty once a killer's masculine consciousness enters her body. Newton goes from a goodie-two-shoes to a seductive vixen.
The opposite happens for funnyman Vaughn. He always provides laughs with his goofy appeal. He goes from a quiet killer to a talkative feminine acting teenager. His performance delivers plenty of humorous moments.
Also, delivering laughs is Misha Osherovich. Usually, heterosexual actors play LBTGQ roles. A gay Osherovich plays a gay character and steals scenes with his humor. He brings an exacting genuineness to his role.
Sure, this movie goes overboard with some of its gender-bending, women empowerment scenes. However, a certain genuineness exists with this enjoyable script. It manages to entertain impressively.
Grade: B (Freaky comedy is good for laughs.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
“The Climb” (Drama: 1 hour, 38 minutes)
Starring: Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin and Gayle Rankin
Director: Michael Angelo Covino
Rated: R (Profanity, sexual content, nudity and drug content)
Movie Review: A movie should be an escape from real life. “The Climb” makes life in movie cinema tedious. The drag ensures the idiom ‘the days go by slowly and years fast.’
In two hours of a moviegoer's day, audiences follow the longtime best friends Mike (Covino) and his best friend, Kyle (Marvin). They love each other, but their bromance is toxic. Mike is maladjusted, and Kyle is mild-mannered and accommodating to the whims of Mike. They remain friends through the good and bad.
Covino and Marvin are actual friends. Their longtime friendship inspired this noxious one. They play themselves, but they have made their bond tragic in the "dramedy."
At this screenplay’s start, Covino and Marvin’s characters bike ride through the French Alps. There, Mike reveals he has been sleeping with Kyle’s fiancée, Marissa (Rankin). The guy’s relationship is full of confrontational moments like this. Despite whatever happens, Kyle always forgives. This is a repetitive process.
The problem is the characters do not change as time occurs despite numerous consequences. Their friendship remains unconvincingly strong through all of Mike’s trespasses.
Covino and Marvin’s screenplay has its dramatic moments, but it plays like a comedy. They just forgot to cue audiences when to laugh.
Grade: C (This is not a swift friendship.)
“Buddy Games” (Comedy: 1 hour, 35 minutes)
Starring: Josh Duhamel, Nick Swardson and Dan Bakkedahl
Director: Josh Duhamel
Rated: R (Violence, nudity, sexuality, sex content, profanity and drug content)
Movie Review: “Buddy Games” is the directorial debut of actor Josh Duhamel. Rather than constructing a movie as its leader, Duhamel offers an all-male gettogether, an adult comedy. It is a party, but it is one of juvenile proportions.
The Buddy Games is an absurd assortment of challenges that test the body and mind. Six men reunite to continue the tradition despite the animosity of two of the friends. The men hope the continuation of the games will heal old wounds.
The women are beautiful, sensible and youthful. Their male counterparts are roughly 40-year-olds behaving childishly, executing childish antics.
This movie tries to be funny, but even its outtakes are lame. Duhamel and his team try with difficulty to be funny when much of the tomfoolery here is gross. The antics might be funny if it were part of a drunken night at a fraternity house. For those on the outside, the silliness observed is no positive evaluation.
In regards to “Buddy Games,” another movie character in 1980’s “Alien” said it best: “Game over man, game over.”
Grade: D+ (Mischief games)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Come Away” ( Adventure/Fantasy: 1 hour, 36 minutes)
Starring: David Oyelowo, Angelina Jolie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Anna Chancellor
Director: Brenda Chapman
Rated: PG (Strong thematic content, violence, fantasy action, and unsettling images)
Movie Review: Fantasy incepts life in this family movie. The characters never live up to the creations that inspire their being, but they still manage to provide a so-so fantasy escape with adventure.
The Littleton children are imaginative kids. Alice Littleton (Keira Chansa) is age 8 and wears a tiny bell around her neck called Tinkerbell. Her brother, Peter (Jordan A. Nash), is a bit of a mischievous maker. David (Reece Yates) is the oldest of the children and a very brilliant young mind.
They are free to explore and imagine in the countryside residence and its surrounding areas. The children and their parents, Jack and Rose (Oyelowo and Jolie), struggle to dream again after a tragic accident puts the family in dire financial situations.
The children's names perhaps give away the fantasy in store for audiences. “Peter Pan” and “Alice's Adventures in Wonderland” have their reinterpretation in this scenic photoplay.
Film animator Brenda Chapman is the director. She knows how to create attention-getting visuals, having worked with the development of the Academy Award-winning “Brave” (2012). She does similarly with “Come Away.” Set designs and cinematography are inviting, although the story is not as impressive.
“Come Away” never keeps an even tone throughout. It has as much transpiring as a week worth of soap opera episodes. This energetic playout should keep younger audiences engaged enough while being a peaceful retreat for older audiences, but this adventure could use focus.
Like a child, Marissa Kate Goodhill’s screenplay lacks concentration. The visual effects are eye-candy, but the story has too many frayed moments, sub-stories that never appear to merge effectively. Therefore, “Come Away” is nowhere near engaging as the tales it references.
Grade: C+ (Come away to a cluttered escape.)
“The Last Vermeer” (Drama/History: 1 hour, 58 minutes)
Starring: Guy Pearce, Claes Bang and Vicky Krieps
Director: Dan Friedkin
Rated: R (Violence, nudity and strong language)
Movie Review: “The Last Vermeer” is not a crucial post-World War II Europe. It is, instead, a nice mystery movie that many will appreciate, especially art enthusiasts. The screenplay also offers nice court theatrics that propel it during dull stories.
Dutch artist Han van Meegeren (Pearce) is an artist who forges Johannes Vermeer paintings. Dutch authorities suspect the artist of selling valuable paintings to the Nazis. One of Van Meegeren’s biggest Nazi clients is Hermann Wilhelm Göring.
More exists to the accusations against Van Meegeren, and Capt. Joseph Piller (Bang) is determined to find answers.
Jonathan Lopez’s book "The Man Who Made Vermeers" is the basis for “The Last Vermeer,” an adaptation of actual events. The good lies within this drama’s ability to create a mystery around its central character Henricus "Han" van Meegeren and his art. Many consider the Dutch painter and portraitist one of the most ingenious art forgers of the 20th Century. Both the man and his work become intriguing as the story develops.
Guy Pearce of “L.A. Confidential” (1997) is beguiling as Han van Meegeren, although his performance appears a little over the top at moments, making him appear more like a caricature during these bits. Pearce’s eyebrows are particularly distracting. However, Van Meegeren appeared to be a smug, always-partying character. Through these characterizations and the makeup, Pearce portrays the forger well.
Claes Bang is a Dutch actor and musician. He is exceptional here, playing a man on a mission. The movie centers around his character. He has more time on screen than, yet he often plays a secondary role to, a captivating Pearce.
As a post-WWII movie, it is not a top-ranked movie, but scores points as one of the easiest to enjoy. “The Last Vermeer’s” best is the mystery it creates. It also inspires many questions about Van Meegeren’s art and personal life. He appeared like many artists to be progressive and a complicated person.
Grade: B (Forge ahead to see this feature near the last of the year.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Vanguard” (Action: 1 hour, 44 minutes)
Starring: Jackie Chan, Yang Yang, Lun Ai and Miya Muqi
Director: Stanley Tong
Rated: PG-13 (Sequences of strong violence and strong language)
Movie Review: Jackie Chan’s movies are always full of action sequences where Chan does his stunts. He does so again. The action sequences with help of visual effects are energetically inviting.
Contrarily, the acting is pitiful. The abject acting neutralizes the amusing action.
Jackie Chan plays Huanting Tang, the boss of the covert security company Vanguard. The security firm must save a misguided accountant, Guoli Qin (Jackson Lou), after a malevolent mercenary organization abducts the accountant.
In short, the action scenes are good, even though they appear like a comedy during moments of seriousness. This is typical for a comedic Chan. His movies often involve humor. The humor just appears out of place here.
The acting by several performers is less than commonplace. They inspire as much as watching bamboo grow.
The movie is never boring because of the fast-paced scenes and energetic action stunts. When director Stanley Tong (“Rumble in the Bronx,” 1995), a longtime film industry stunt coordinator, yelled, “Action,” he forgot to tell the cast that meant act too.
Grade: C (Guard your coins)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“The Croods: A New Age” (Animation/Comedy: 1 hour, 35 minutes)
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener and Cloris Leachman
Director: Joel Crawford
Rated: PG (Violence, peril/action and crude humor)
Movie Review: A good sequel to “The Croods” (2103), dinosaurs, giant primates and other dangers will not stop this family. A cavemen clan, the Croods are once again gracing screens as good entertainment. “A New Age” offers a nice escape for families.
The prehistoric Croods search for a safe place. The family discovers an idyllic habitat, a paradise behind high walls. The Bettermans live behind the wall. They are an advanced group of humans who have created a civilization with plenty of food.
Tension between the families rises just as a new threat emerges that could harm both the Croods and the Bettermans. To survive, both families must work together to survive a new threat.
The Croods still manage to gain laughs. Their adventure this outing has them in another good plot that should delight all audiences of all ages. A good story with unexpected twists delivers plenty of action, adventure and comedy.
Additionally, the movie provides nice vibrant visuals. Actors voicing the Croods and the Bettermans are appealing. One can easily forget the onscreen personas are voiced by several well-known actors.
These endearing characters continue to impress because they exist in a good narrative, which allows the characters’ personalities to grow. Their lives have meaning, and one wants to see them prevail no matter the predicament.
Grade: B (Nothing crood about this amusing family.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.