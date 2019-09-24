VALDOSTA – Motorcycles, family and friends gathered in the Wendy’s parking lot on Bemiss Road Saturday for the Fifth Annual Ricky Dollar Charity Bike Ride.
Ricky Dollar was vice president of operations for Wendy’s and he oversaw many local stores, including one in Adel, according to his family. He passed away Nov. 14, 2014, following five bypass surgeries.
“Even though he’s been gone a little while, he’s still a very powerful presence here,” Shannon Wisenbaker said.
Wisenbaker has been the event coordinator for the past five years and started working for Wendy’s about 30 years ago.
The charity ride has been held each year since Dollar’s death to honor his memory and to raise money for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, said Martha Dollar, his widow who rides each year.
“Ricky loved the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption,” Martha Dollar said. “He absolutely had a heart for all the kids that have no home.”
Fifty-two motorcycle riders came out and joined the ride Saturday with a round trip to Adel and back raising about $2,000, Wisenbaker said.
Martha Dollar said the event is a bittersweet time with the happiness of getting together with everyone but also knowing it is being done in Ricky’s honor.
“Life feels normal a minute while we’re here with everyone gathering to do something good,” Martha Dollar said. “He cared about these people and cared about this community.”
