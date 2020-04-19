Highsmith appreciates Smith Northview

VALDOSTA – The team at Bubba Highsmith State Farm office recently thanked the employees at Smith Northview Hospital.
With help from Elizabeth Vickers, South Georgia Medical Center Foundation director, and Chick-Fil-A on St Augustine Road, Bubba Highsmith’s office provided breakfast for more than 80 employees.
“We were honored to help give back to the medical staff and professionals at Smith Northview," Highsmith said in a statement. "The selfless compassion and dedication that these folks are providing during this time is nothing short of heroic. We are glad to just help give back a little bit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.