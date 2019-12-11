Highland visits The Crescent

VALDOSTA – Megan Tovar's third-grade class from Highland Christian Academy visited and toured The Crescent.
The class walked through the beautiful architecture adorned with Christmas decorations, school officials said.
Built in 1898 by U.S. Sen. William Stanley West, The Crescent is "Valdosta's best-known landmark," school officials said. "The house gets its name from the circular veranda with 13 massive columns, each representing 13 original American colonies. It has beautiful gardens, an octagon-shaped schoolhouse and a quaint chapel."
Saved from demolition in 1951, it became the home of Valdosta's garden clubs.
"Learning about our local community is fun at HCA," school officials said.
