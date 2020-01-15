Highland students graduate DARE

Submitted PhotoHighland Christian Academy fifth-grade class completed and graduated from the Drug Abuse Resistance Education class with Valdosta Police Officer Stephen Findlay. DARE is the highly acclaimed program that gives kids the skills they need to avoid involvement in drugs, gangs and violence. Essay winners for the fifth-grade session were first place Seth Barker and second place Braxton Evans. Pictured are Findlay, Baxa Campbell, Zorn Cosby, Seth Barker, Lakyn Hulett, Charly Chancy, Aidan Eason, Andria Griggs and Anne Wardwell.