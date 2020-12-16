Highland names DARE essay winners

Submitted PhotoHighland Christian School fifth-grade class graduated from the DARE program led by Valdosta Police Officer Stephen Findlay, who is pictured with essay winners Laney Stanley and Bennett Steel. 

Submitted Photo

Highland Christian School fifth-grade class graduated from the DARE program led by Valdosta Police Officer Stephen Findlay, who is pictured with essay winners Laney Stanley and Bennett Steel. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you