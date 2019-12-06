VALDOSTA – Highland Christian Academy students in Melissa Mallory's first-grade class preformed their traditional Jesus Tree program for the chapel service.
Each of the students led worship songs for the congregation to sing, and each were given a name of Jesus along with a memory verse they recited, school officials said.
After the students said their verses, Mallory placed their handmade ornaments on the Jesus Tree.
"It was a special time to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus and remember how this event changed the world," school officials said. "Each year, the students hope to spread the joy born that night and shine this hope throughout the season."
