Highland holds Jesus Tree Chapel

Submitted PhotoHighland Christian School first-grade class led by Melissa Mallory held a Jesus tree chapel.  Students participated in sharing names of Jesus and a verse they learned to go with names.  

Submitted Photo

Highland Christian School first-grade class led by Melissa Mallory held a Jesus tree chapel.  Students participated in sharing names of Jesus and a verse they learned to go with names. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you