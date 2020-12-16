featured Highland holds Jesus Tree Chapel Dec 16, 2020 42 min ago Submitted PhotoHighland Christian School first-grade class led by Melissa Mallory held a Jesus tree chapel. Students participated in sharing names of Jesus and a verse they learned to go with names. Submitted Photo Highland Christian School first-grade class led by Melissa Mallory held a Jesus tree chapel. Students participated in sharing names of Jesus and a verse they learned to go with names. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Jesus Tree Chapel Christianity Photo Melissa Mallory Name First Grade Trending Video Recommended for you Tweets by TheVDT Trending Recipes Online Poll Are you altering your holiday traditions due to COVID-19? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHuey Magoo's reschedules Valdosta grand openingCOVID death at hospital as cases surgeMore than 200 students quarantined in Lowndes County SchoolsBreaking Through: 'Cats romp Trojans to reach state semisFormer Valdosta prison guards indictedMan charged in restaurant robberiesCommunity Service: Women's league benefits Valdosta, LowndesLowndes County reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, one death FridayHouse Speaker recommends secretary of state be elected by lawmakers, not votersSGMC prepares for COVID-19 vaccine Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.