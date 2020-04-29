Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: April 29, 2020 @ 10:30 am
VALDOSTA – Highland Christian Academy and WAFT 101.1FM will hold a National Day of Prayer event 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7, in the Five Points parking lot, 3103 N. Ashley St. The public is invited to come park and pray, organizers said.
