VALDOSTA – Believe it or not Highland Christian Academy/Southland Christian School just observed 20 years in existence.
"How grateful we are to the Lord for all He has done for us," school officials said. "We had a celebration Saturday of praise and worship to the Lord who continues to bless our school as we follow Him."
People gathered in the Highland gym to worship and praise and honor the Lord for all He has done for the school.
A night of celebration and remembering the past 20 years began with Cary Dowse, one of the first teachers hired 20 years ago, welcoming the crowd of alumni, students, parents, former staff and board members.
Principal Cobie Tomlinson gave an account of the future plans for HCA. Stan Alderman, former board member, gave a brief history of the school "and all the promises the Lord had fulfilled," school officials said.
Dowse and Connie Wells were given a glass award for serving 20 years at HCA. Susan Johnson, HCA music teacher, and Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Payne, along with some students and volunteers led the crowd in worship songs to give "praise and honor to the One who made the school possible," school officials said.
More information about HCA, call (229) 245-8111 and take a tour of the 18-acre campus and see what the school has to offer. Or visit http://www.hcavaldosta.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.