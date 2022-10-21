BARNEY, Ga. – Tuesday, the GIAA Class AA Region 3 Cross Country Meet was hosted by Highland Christian Academy of Valdosta. Teams in attendance included Westwood Schools, Grace Christian Academy, Crisp Academy, Fullington Academy and Southwest Georgia Academy.
The Highland Christian women’s team won the region title with a total of 32 points. Westwood Schools finished as the region runner-up with 43 points. Highland and Westwood both had three girls finish in the top 10 with Senior Clarissa Mallory winning by a margin of almost 2 minutes before the second-placed finisher Sophomore Emmalee Johnson from Southwest Georgia Academy crossed the line followed by another Southwest Georgia finisher 8th grader Marigrace Garcia Simmons. Other notable HCA runners were Sophomore Mary Bennet Dixon with a 5th place finish and Freshman Susannah Byram finishing 8th.
The Highland Christian men’s team also took first overall with 20 total points. Grace Christian Academy took the region runner-up trophy with a combined score of 42 points. Highland boasted an average time of 19:19 on their way to a dominating performance in the meet. All seven members of the team finished in the top 17. The top time of 16:57 was turned in by Junior Aiden Keen of Highland followed by Freshman Walker Elrod of Grace Christian Academy with a time of 17:07 and Junior Jacob Howington of Highland rounded out the top three. Highland also had Sophomore Ian Hulett, 8th grader Noah Howington and Junior Ty Milligan finish in the top 10.
The women’s all-region team includes Clarissa Mallory (HCA), Emmalee Johnson (SGA), Marigrace Garcia Simmons (SGA), Katelyn Bailey (WW), Mary Bennet Dixon (HCA), Isabelle Rudendall (WW), Charlie Green (FA), Susannah Byram (HCA), Madison Smith (WW) and Kate Poitevint (GCA).
The men’s all region team consists of Aiden Keen JR (HCA), Walker Elrod (GCA), Jacob Howington (HCA), Graham Harrod (CA), Ian Hulett (HCA), Noah Howington (HCA) Owen Earnest (GCA), Ty Milligan (HCA) Fredrick Lanair (WW) and Malachi Chambless (FA).
Next up for the Highland Christian Academy Cross Country teams will be the GIAA state meet on Oct. 29, held in Macon.
