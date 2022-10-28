VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikings’ postseason chances are in jeopardy tonight, in a do or die contest against the Richmond Hill Wildcats.
Both teams share the bottom of the Region 1-7A standings at 0-2, with a 4-4 and 3-5 regular season record respectively.
In years past games like these wouldn’t have mattered as much with only four teams in the region, meaning every team goes to the playoffs. This year, however, there are five — so one team will have to stay at home.
Lowndes head coach Zach Grage is well aware of the stakes in tonight’s game, and stressed the urgency it’s created in the team.
“Most definitely we’ve talked about the playoff atmosphere and that playoff mentality. Now it really is win or go home,” Grage said. “So there’s a definite extra sense of urgency put on it just like if it was a quarterfinal game.”
Richmond Hill likely has the same sense of urgency so getting past them and into the playoffs won’t be easy, as with any matchup in the region.
Heading Richmond Hill’s offense is senior quarterback Ty Goldrick, who’s thrown for 1204 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions on the season through eight games.
“I would think he’s very similar to [Landon Winterbottom] we faced a couple weeks ago against Dunbar,” Grage said. “He will take off and scramble when needed. He’s a big arm kid, smart kid, throws well in the system. When you forget about his ability to run he’ll pull one down and go when he needs to. It presents a different challenge and we’re going to have to cover the forward pass better than we did last week.”
Goldrick’s favorite target by far is senior receiver Ravon Grant, who’s caught the ball 51 times for 561 yards. He also has a pair of upperclassman he throws to often in senior Mason Wilcox and junior Nick Bliss. Wilcox has 19 receptions for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns and Bliss has 17 receptions for 222 yards and 1 touchdown.
Richmond Hill’s backfield looks similar to the receiving core as far as touches go, with senior Zion Gillard getting over five times as many touches as the next player on the list. Gillard has 171 carries for 727 yards and 9 touchdowns on the season
Sophomore Caleb Easterling is second on the list with 32 carries for 187 yards and 1 touchdown, and while capable of running out wide he’s often not targeted, with only 2 receptions for 17 yards on the year.
So while Richmond Hill clearly favors a select few on the offense, Grage is aware of the other weapons present and will make sure his defense is aware of them.
“I think they do a really good job of getting it to their playmakers. They’ve got a couple guys I was talking to our defense about,” Grage said. “The Edelman, Cooper Kupp types that just run really good routes and are gonna be open…They’ve got a couple guys that are one-play game breaker types and they do a good job of making sure they touch it.”
Stopping Richmond Hill’s run game shouldn’t be an issue for Lowndes who consistently holds talented runners in check, aside from some big plays they’ve given up throughout the season. The key this week will be can they stop the forward pass as Grage said, which has been a struggle for Lowndes so far this year.
There were several plays in the Colquitt County game that the secondary was completely unaware of an offensive player who broke through, which led to the several long touchdowns in the second quarter.
If Lowndes can minimize those big play touchdowns and establish their run game, it will go a long way in ensuring they don’t miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.
Lowndes is set for an 8 p.m. kick against Richmond Hill at Martin Stadium.
