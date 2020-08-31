High-speed chase leads to Lanier County meth arrest

LAKELAND — Deputies arrested a man on drug charges Sunday, according to a Lanier County Sheriff’s Office statement.
The sheriff’s office received information that a man would be traveling to Atlanta to pick up a large quantity of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said. A suspect’s vehicle was watched as it traveled to and from Atlanta.
When the vehicle was heading back through Lanier County aa about 11:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies tried stopping the car but it fled; deputies followed the vehicle, which sped faster than 120 miles per hour before stopping on Ga. 64 just inside Atkinson County, according to a sheriff's office report.
A female passenger showed signs of a seizure and was taken away by EMTs.
A black bag hanging from the rear passenger window, half inside and half outside, held 2.1 pounds of meth, which authorities estimate having a street value of $55,000, the statement said.
Dennis Thompson, hometown not immediately available, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, as well as various traffic charges, the sheriff’s office said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
