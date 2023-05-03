DASHER — A high-speed chase Wednesday resulted in a flipped car and a wanted felon taken to the hospital, the Lowndes County sheriff said.
The chase began just after noon on Interstate 75 with the driver of a stolen car loaded with stolen merchandise heading into Florida, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
The driver — a wanted felon from Tennessee — then headed through Madison County in Florida before coming back north into Georgia through Clyattville, through Lake Park and heading north on U.S. 41 in the southbound lanes, the sheriff said. The car flipped over in Dasher.
The driver was taken to South Georgia Medical Center and may have suffered some form of paralysis, Paulk said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.