VALDOSTA —A high-speed chase reaching 140 miles per hour on Interstate 75 ended with a car crashed in a ditch off Highway 84 Friday morning.
Darrian Latavius Williams, 44, of Atlanta is charged with fleeing, attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving while unlicensed, said Cpl. J.W. Kinsey with Georgia State Patrol.
The chase began about 10:45 a.m. Friday after a motorist was caught speeding on the interstate by Lowndes County sheriff's deputies, Kinsey said. The offender, traveling north, got off of Exit 32 and back onto I-75 going south, Kinsey said.
He said the suspect recklessly got off at Exit 16 before hitting a pickup truck, sedan and law-enforcement vehicle.
The suspect then crashed into a ditch directly in front of Austin’s Cattle Company and ran off on foot in the middle of Highway 84, Kinsey said.
Eventually, law enforcement arrested Williams and took him to the Lowndes County Jail without further incident, Kinsey said.
The driver of the pickup truck, Timmy Raines, was the only reported injury from the crash. The right side of his red truck was also damaged.
“It wasn’t expected,” Raines said. “I looked up, and there he was. I just know I hope he gets what he deserves. Luckily, it didn’t kill anybody.”
Kinsey said Williams also had a warrant out for his arrest.
“All we know right now is that he had a warrant out of Fulton County for aggravated assault on a police officer,” Kinsey said. “Imagine that.”
Law enforcement found a small amount of marijuana in Williams’ car.
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
