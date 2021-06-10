High-speed chase ends in Tifton

TIFTON — Authorities are investigating a high-speed chase in which the suspect ditched his car in Tifton Wednesday and got away.
The chase began at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Dooly County where a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Interstate 75 but the driver sped off, Major Randy Lamberth of the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
The car, a black Challenger, headed south on I-75, and the Georgia State Patrol, plus police departments in Sycamore and Atchison assisted by blocking exits, said Sgt. Chad Harrison of the patrol’s Post 30 in Cordele.
The Challenger got off the interstate in Tifton and was heading at high speed through heavy traffic, running red lights, along 2nd Street, Harrison said.
Law enforcement lost sight of the car, and found it abandoned on 12th Street, he said.
The driver’s identity is unknown, Lamberth said.
The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.