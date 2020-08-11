High court upholds Valdosta man's murder conviction

VALDOSTA — The state’s highest court has rejected an appeal from a Valdosta man convicted of murdering his mother in 2017.
The Georgia Supreme Court issued its ruling Monday on Freddie Finnissee Jr., 43, of Valdosta.
At 7:37 a.m., Dec. 14, 2015, police officers and firefighters responded to the 100 block of Perry Lane in reference to a report of a residential fire, according to a police department statement. While extinguishing the flames, firefighters found the body of Diane Calhoun-Perry, 61.
Her death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy, according to police. She had been strangled, with the fire set to hide the crime, the Supreme Court ruling said.
Previously, an officer had been dispatched to Calhoun-Perry’s home regarding an argument with Finnissee over money from the sale of pecans, the court ruling said.
Finnissee was indicted by a grand jury for malice murder and arson in the first degree, according to court records.
On Nov. 9, 2017, Finnissee was sentenced to life in prison on the malice murder charge, plus 20 years for the arson charge, court records show.
He appealed his convictions, claiming the evidence was insufficient to support the verdict and that his legal counsel was ineffective.
In the ruling Monday, the high court rejected both arguments and upheld his convictions, the court’s statement shows.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
