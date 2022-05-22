Herschel Walker visits Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Former football star and candidate for the United States Senate Herschel Walker stopped in South Georgia on his campaign tour.
Herschel Walker, considered by many to be the greatest college football player of all time, was joined by Republican supporters, voters and fans at the Lowndes County Judicial Complex Saturday.
“I am running because I grew up in middle Georgia where people live paycheck to paycheck. Gas and energy prices are skyrocketing as a result of bad Democratic energy policy decisions,” Walker said. “I will fight to make America energy independent once again, leading to lower gas prices, more American jobs being brought back from overseas and stronger national security.”
Burt Jones, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, stood alongside Walker during his visit to Valdosta.
Walker addressed platform polices such as:
– Putting Georgia and Georgians first.
– Make America energy independent.
– Stand for conservative family values.
– Secure national borders.
– Defend, not defund the police.
– Support the military.
“We can come together as one to get this thing done. Make sure you encourage family and friends to vote on May 24,” Walker said.
