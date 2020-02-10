VALDOSTA — South Georgia junior and senior 4-Hers excelled at Southwest District Project Achievement at Rock Eagle.
Sixteen Lowndes County 4-Hers traveled to Eatonton recently to participate in Southwest District Junior/Senior District Project Achievement at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center.
More than 500 youth and adults attended. The annual 4-H event is a year-long endeavor where participants compete and are judged based on a portfolio and presentation related to a research topic area of their choice.
To complete portfolios for the competition, 4-Hers are required to participate in activities related to their topic throughout the year to showcase project involvement, teaching and sharing experiences and leadership and citizenship activities, organizers said.
They must also include a cover letter and supporting materials. The 4-Hers then give presentations on their research focus area to their peers and panel of judges.
Senior 4-Hers (ninth-12th grade) Olivia Balzer received second place in the companion animal science project, Jazmyne Clark received second place in the plant and soil science project, Elena Gregory received second place in the housing project, and Lily Hayward received physical biological and earth sciences.
Honorable Mentions went to senior 4-Hers Jacob Diamond in the general recreation project, Rowan Hayward in the performing arts vocal project, Caylee Lawhorne in the communications project, Janey Miller in the food for health and sport project.
Junior 4-Hers (seventh-eighth grade) Harleigh Grace Floyd received first place in the seventh-grade food lab – dairy foods project, Caitlin Vale received first place in the seventh-grade food lab – better breakfast project and Hunter Wills received first place in the seventh-grade workforce preparation and career development project.
Second-place honors for juniors went to Drew Barnes for the eighth-grade wildlife project, Jon Miller earned second place in the seventh-grade outdoor recreation project, Stephen Peterson won second place in the eighth-grade entomology project and Tristan Thomas received second place in the eighth-grade performing arts general project.
Honorable mention went to Clarrisia Schrack in the eighth-grade performing arts vocal project.
Hunter Wills, seventh-grade 4-Her, was elected to the 2020-21 Southwest District junior board of directors and was officially inducted into office at the event, organizers said. Duties of the junior board include assisting in the planning of district and state events and leading assemblies at many conferences and events in the 41 county district and statewide.
Sarah Baltzell and Grace Chauncey, 4-H program assistants, Lynn Hall, extension 4-H agent for youth development, Andy Carter, county extension agent, and 4-H volunteer Linda Aycock chaperoned the event.
4-H is the youth program of the University of Georgia Extension. For more information about 4-H in Lowndes County, contact the extension office, (229) 333-5185 or visit http://www.ugaextension.com/lowndes.
