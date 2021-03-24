VALDOSTA – Michelle Ladd is on the road to help veterans, one community at a time. It’s a mission she is passionate about as she takes her RV around the nation decked out in red, white and blue.
Ladd visited the Valdosta police and fire departments recently to meet the city’s first-responders and talk to them about post-traumatic stress disorder, suicide prevention and drug- and alcohol-related issues, as well as services and resources available to them, city officials said in a statement.
“We work with military, veterans, police, firefighters and EMS teams to let them know we care so much about them and if they need someone to talk to or need some type of resources we communicate with the local community and try to find help for them,” Ladd said.
Ladd is the mother of two veterans – one of whom is a combat veteran who became a firefighter and had struggles of his own, inspiring her to start the organization, city officials said.
“I decided it was time for me to branch out, travel the country and thank veterans for their services and see if there is anything I can do to assist them,” Ladd said.
Ladd calls her campaign “Operation 22 to Zero.” The number 22 stands for the number of veterans who commit suicide every day.
Since Sept. 11, 2018, the Hero Mobile has traveled to more than 30 states and more than 85,000 miles, reaching thousands of heroes.
"The outreach has enabled the organization to meet individuals and groups in the fully equipped RV offering comfort, confidentiality, support, resources and tissues for the emotions of the hero and their loved ones," city officials said.
Ladd said the information isn’t just for veterans or active-duty first responders. She said there is work for the community to do, too.
“I want citizens to know that these men and women protect and serve us. They put their lives on the line for us every day. They have a lot that they have to deal with; they see a lot and have to do a lot. It can affect their mental health. We need to know we can all make a difference. I encourage people to call someone they know serving and check on them from time to time,” Ladd said.
To learn more about the Hero Mobile, visit nationalveteranresources.com or call (888) 526-5552.
