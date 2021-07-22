VALDOSTA – Looking for a comedy show this weekend?
Here's your sign.
Wild Adventures continues its All Star Concert Series with a star from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.
Comedian Bill Engvall is scheduled to play the park Saturday, July 24.
Engvall is a multi-platinum, Grammy nominated comedian who was part of the legendary Blue Collar Comedy Tour, according to a statement from Wild Adventures.
"Engvall’s ability to resonate with audiences is evident in the fact that every comedy album he has released since 'Here’s Your Sign' has debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Comedy Chart," according to park representatives. "Engvall has also appeared in episodes of 'Designing Women,' 'The Jeff Foxworthy Show' and 'Hawthorne' and starred in 'The Bill Engvall Show' which he also executive produced."
Engvall is one of three Blue Collar Comedy Tour members to perform at Wild Adventures. Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy have also performed in recent years at the park. Blue Collar member Ron White has not performed at the park.
Next weekend, July 31, ZZ Top is scheduled to play at Wild Adventures.
Engvall is scheduled to play 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Wild Adventures. More information: Visit wildadventures.com.
