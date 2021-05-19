Here comes the heat

VALDOSTA — South Georgia is done with rain for a while, forecasters said. And with cold temperatures, too.
A high-level trough and surface high pressure moving into the area will keep rain out of the region, said Eric Bunker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
At the same time, southerly winds will bring drier air and higher temperatures, said Max Gawryla, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
“Luckily, relative humidity will be low over the area,” Bunker said. “That will make the apparent temperature feel lower than the real temperature.”
The real temperature for Valdosta is expected to rise from the mid-80s of Tuesday to 90 by Friday, according to the weather service’s forecast.
The city’s average high for this time of year is 87, Gawryla said. “It’s going to be above average for a while,” he said. Nighttime lows are expected to be in the 60s.
Sunny skies are expected through the weekend with Valdosta’s high nearing 100 Monday, the forecast said.
No real chance for rain is foreseen this week, Gawryla said.
Neither forecaster sees much of a chance for severe weather, either.
“If you’re not having rain, you’re not having severe weather,” Gawryla said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.