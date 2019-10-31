VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools has announced the adoption and official launch of an innovative mobile device app and website titled, "Here Comes the Bus."
The district officially went live Monday, Oct. 28, school officials said.
"Here Comes the Bus" allows users to view the real-time location of a child’s school bus on a smartphone, tablet or computer, school officials said.
"With it, you will have the information you need to send your children to the bus stop at just the right time, helping to protect them from inclement weather and other roadside dangers," school officials said. "What’s more, you’ll have peace of mind knowing your children haven’t missed the bus."
"Here Comes the Bus" is free for the 2019-20 school year, and enables people to:
• See the location of a child’s bus both before and after school.
• Confirm a child’s bus has arrived at the bus stop, at school or both.
• Receive a push notification or email message when the bus is near a stop, has been substituted or when the school system has important information to relay.
"Here Comes the Bus" is powered by Synovia Solutions, makers of the GPS-tracking technology used by the transportation department of Valdosta City Schools to increase safety and cost savings as it relates to the school bus fleet.
Available in three languages (English, Spanish and French), the "Here Comes the Bus" app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.
To sign up or to learn more about "Here Comes the Bus," visit http://www.herecomesthebus.com.
If people have questions, contact the Valdosta City Schools transportation department, (229) 245-5640.
If you need to contact "Here Comes the Bus" customer support, go to: www.help.herecomesthebus.com/en/support/home and click on “Contact Support.” People will be asked to provide the following information:
• Name.
• School District Name or 87872.
• Email address used for "Here Comes the Bus" account.
• Child’s first and last name, and student ID #.
• Description of the question.
Parents/guardians are encouraged to reach out to their student's school to ensure the correct address is on file. In order for the program to work efficiently and effectively, each student's current address must be correctly saved in the VCS student information system.
