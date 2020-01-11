VALDOSTA – For nearly two decades, Phyllis Royal has been a helping hand for brides as they prepare to take their walk down the aisle.
The James H. Rainwater Conference Center has been the home of Royal’s wedding event, the South Georgia Bridal Expo, which has welcomed hundreds of guests.
Vendors of all variety come together to offer suggestions, products and services to brides as they ready for their big day.
Rhonda Miller, a friend of Royal, initiated the idea 18 years ago following her own wedding planning.
“I think one of the things that made her think of that was having to go out and find everybody,” Royal said. “You’re out searching for everything all the time. How do you know where to go and what to do?”
Her expo offers vendors catering to food, wedding dresses, photography, table linen and venue space.
New additions at the expo this year are the inclusion of The Pour House and Georgia Freeze. A 2019 vendor provided signage.
Other vendors are Covington’s Dining and Catering, Mae Polly’s Cake Company, Holiday Inn, Uniquely Yours, Southern Station and Gin Creek Winery and Vineyards.
Mary Elizabeth Bridal and Belk Department Store are the 2020 sponsors.
“When it comes to this bridal expo, you are able to meet face to face with the owners of the company and ask any question you want,” Royal said.
“You can shop prices, quality, whatever you need. You meet the personality of the people that you’re going to be working with. That’s really important to me.”
She said a significant asset of the expo is its ability to assist brides in discovering new ideas, meeting people and finding personalities that match theirs.
“Everybody’s wedding is equally important to them so whomever they get, they want that person to just be the very best that they can find,” Royal said.
“I think that coming to the expo, you are able to meet so many people that maybe you would not have known about or had the opportunity to meet before and you find out new ideas.”
The 2020 South Georgia Bridal Expo is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
Vendors are being accepted until Jan. 22.
Tickets are $7 and may be purchased at the door. Call (229) 834-5987 for more information.
Tips for Wedding Dress Shopping
Emily Sirmans, owner of Mary Elizabeth Bridal, is a first-time South Georgia Bridal Expo vendor offering tuxedos, accessories, bridesmaids dresses and wedding dresses.
• Try on as many dresses desired.
• Select the dress truly desired despite venue type.
• Be open and honest about budget.
• Be open to trying on any dress type as dresses can look differently on people than on the mannequin.
• Suggests wearing a veil.
• Start dress shopping six months prior to wedding to cater to potential customizations.
Call (229) 292-5802 for appointment information.
Tips for Selecting Venue Space
Doug DeMott, owner of Gin Creek Winery and Vineyards, is an 18-year veteran of the South Georgia Bridal Expo. Gin Creek has three spaces available for rent.
• Consider location.
• Consider overnight lodging.
More information: gincreek.com, info@gincreek.com, (229) 941-2989.
Tips for Wedding Planning
Sue Cox, owner of Covington’s Dining and Catering, has been with the South Georgia Bridal Expo since its first year. She offers catering, table linens and flowers among other products and services.
• Choose location that fits budget and invite list.
• Take into consideration additional charges.
• Consider utilizing a wedding planner.
• Consider accommodations for weather and temperatures.
• Select budget for catering.
• Cut catering costs when able.
Call (229) 242-2261 for more information about catering at Covington’s.
