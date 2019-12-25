VALDOSTA – Santa took some time to travel from the North Pole down to Valdosta Christmas Eve morning to help the Valdosta Police Department deliver toys.
VPD Capt. Kari Williams has been Santa's little helper for six years now, spearheading the event since its inception.
“Every child deserves to have the best Christmas possible,” Williams said. “It's a joy for us to help put a smile on children's faces. It's fun to see the kids jumping up and down and getting presents they didn't think they'd get.”
Valdosta Stadium Cinemas, Barnes Drug Store, and various donors from throughout the community contributed to help make this day a reality. Williams was able to purchase $2,700 worth of toys to hand out at Hudson Dockett, Brittany Woods and Park Chase.
Hudson Dockett holds a special place in Williams' heart as it was where she worked when she first started as a police officer. Previously, it was the only location officers handed out toys but as donations grew, so did the areas covered.
After meeting for a briefing at the station, roughly 25 volunteers, comprised of officers, their spouses and their children, headed out in patrol cars and on golf carts carrying giant bags of toys.
The faces on the children, and their parents, were all smiles as they ran to greet the officers and collect their toys.
“We are trying to show the community that we are human beings, too, and you can trust and count on us,” Williams said. “If a child ever finds themselves in a situation where they need help, they won't be afraid to come to us.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.