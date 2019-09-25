Henry earns fire chief certification

VALDOSTA — Valdosta Fire Department Battalion Chief Johnny Henry was certified by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs recently during the 2019 Fires Service Conference held in Albany.
Certification applicants must meet four prerequisites, including holding a Georgia Firefighter Standards and Training Council state certification in at least one of the current fire service certifications and serving as a minimum of a battalion chief or division supervisor, city officials said.
"Chief Henry is an outstanding example of a capable and hardworking chief, and this certification is a reflection of his skill, diligence and leadership ability," Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. "I am proud to welcome him as the third VFD chief to ever receive the GAFC certification, an achievement that proves the VFD is truly a ‘department without limits.’"
Applicants were assessed on a point system reflective of their years of service, higher education achievement, level of fire office certifications, recognition for additional credentials and the completion of the chief fire officer level eight-hour classes.
The program was developed to ensure fire departments in Georgia have qualified, credentialed and professional leaders and managers overseeing their departments and personnel, city officials said.
Dating back to 1952 and based in GMA's Atlanta office, GAFC works to advance fire services in Georgia and represents more than 700 chief fire officers statewide.
