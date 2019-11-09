Possibly the most frightening comic book from the 1970s was a title called "The Son of Satan."
Believe it or not, "Son of Satan" was a mainstream Marvel comic book. This was back when Marvel published a full line of horror comics: "Tomb of Dracula," "Werewolf By Night," "Frankenstein's Monster."
Daimon Helstrom is an investigator of the occult and an exorcist as well as the son of a human woman and Satan. He is a son who defies his father and fights against him with hellish powers of his own.
Pretty controversial stuff for the 1970s. Its critics included the expected folks who said the series glorified satanic rituals but also Satanists who claimed the comic got the details wrong.
It was scary comic book stuff to kids in the 1970s, especially ones who received truly frightening Christian-based comic books of heroes fighting the occult in Sunday school then finding "The Son of Satan" on the comics rack beside of Spiderman and Superman.
Now, Marvel and Hulu are producing a television show based on the "Son of Satan" character.
Titled "Helstrom," the television show is scheduled for release in 2020, according to a press release from Marvel and Hulu.
"In Marvel's 'Helstrom,' Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer," according to the release. "The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills."
Yes, there was also a Daughter of Satan and Ana may well be short for Satana, which was her name in the comics.
Knowing the characters are the children of Satan prior to seeing the show may be something of a spoiler regarding the identity of the "mysterious and powerful serial killer."
We'll see in 2020 on Hulu.
As for Daimon, he's sporadically appeared in the comics throughout the years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.