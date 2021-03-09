Submitted PhotoJeanette Coody and Justin Jacobs, representatives for the Azalea City Woman's Club, donated more than 30 pairs of gloves, socks, etc., to Chasity Williams, center, with Lowndes Area Ministries to People.
Helping LAMP
Submitted Photo
Jeanette Coody and Justin Jacobs, representatives for the Azalea City Woman's Club, donated more than 30 pairs of gloves, socks, etc., to Chasity Williams, center, with Lowndes Area Ministries to People.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.