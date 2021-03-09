Helping LAMP

Submitted PhotoJeanette Coody and Justin Jacobs, representatives for the Azalea City Woman's Club, donated more than 30 pairs of gloves, socks, etc., to Chasity Williams, center, with Lowndes Area Ministries to People.

Submitted Photo

