VALDOSTA – In the early morning hours Tuesday, Rosalind Neal and her children were up and ready to volunteer for Thanksgiving for Thousands just as they have done for the past seven years.
Second Harvest of South Georgia sponsored the annual event at Valdosta High School.
The food giveaway has become a holiday tradition for Neal and her family, the mother of six said. This year is the first time that her two sons have volunteered.
Cars typically start rolling in around 6 a.m. for the giveaway, waiting for it to begin. Neal said she and her kids normally arrive between 6-7 a.m. to prepare for volunteering.
“We’re a giving family and we love to help,” Neal said. “Second Harvest has blessed all of us in one shape or form, so whatever we can do to give back, we do.”
Despite how early the day begins, she said her children are excited to help out at Thanksgiving for Thousands.
Neal strives to instill in her kids the “gift of giving” and said the yearly event exposes the need that is everywhere.
“Just us coming out here and seeing how these families are blessed, just by getting what the food bank has, it’s overwhelming. Any way we can help out, we’re always here,” she said.
“I’m just so thankful that Second Harvest always blesses us and it’s in abundance. God multiplies, and when you see this, you see how He multiples and He does just what He says He’s going to do.”
Neal was one of the few volunteers helping residents fill out forms prior to them receiving their food.
Bernice Ponder and Catherine Wright were in the car line.
While Ponder said the giveaway is a blessing for her, Wright said she comes from a family of 12 and plans to cook Thanksgiving dinner with the food she gets.
The two said they attend Thanksgiving for Thousands often.
But for Valdosta resident Mason Coddington, Tuesday’s event was his second time attending.
“It helps a lot of people out,” he said. “It’s pretty big. It helps substantially because I’m on disability …”
Eliza McCall, Second Harvest chief marketing officer, said the agency was on track to give away half a million pounds of groceries. This equals 417,000 meals, she said.
Food recipients got rice, greens, pecan swirls, flavored water, bread, peas and more.
Among the volunteers were members of the VHS Interact Club, Anointed Vision Ministry and St. John Catholic School.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, Valdosta City Public Information Officer Ashlyn Johnson and Valdosta City Human Resources Director Catherine Ammons also volunteered.
