Heavenly Inspired Sisters kicks off at VSU

VALDOSTA – For Charity Daniels, her story is one of overcoming, self-reflection and self-awareness.
Launching her nonprofit organization, Heavenly Inspired Sisters is more than a nonprofit, "it is a life-changing and powerful movement focused on supporting women to reach their full potential and get out of their own way of becoming all that they can become," organizers said.
From 6-8 p.m., Nov. 16, the official launch of HIS will take place on the campus of Valdosta State University in the Cypress Room of the University Center. The overall mission of HIS is to bridge the gap between struggle and success, organizers said. For Daniels, this is a personal vision that allowed her to use her story to motivate and inspire other women.
"Having overcome her own personal barriers early on, Daniels was particularly influenced to the mission of helping end the cycle of struggle among women with similar storylines," organizers said. "HIS provides women the motivational and spiritual platform and tools to thrive in every aspect of life. The organization connects women with vital community resources to help bridge the gap between their struggle and their success so that they can not only survive but thrive in society."
HIS partners with businesses as well as resources for women to do more than just survive but be productive and thrive in their community. The official launch is free to the public and light refreshments will be served. For more information visit, www.heavenlyinspiredsis.org.
