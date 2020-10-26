VALDOSTA – Coastal Plain Area, EOA, Inc., will be accepting appointment calls for heating assistance for clients who are senior citizens 65 years and older starting Nov. 2.
General population will be accepting appointment calls on Dec. 1, Coastal Plains officials said in a statement.
Sign up begins 6 a.m., Nov. 2, for Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift, Turner and Irwin counties.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no customers will be allowed inside the building. All applications will be completed by phone; however, all applicants must have the following on hand on the appointment date to be processed:
– For all household members who are 18 years old or older: Proof of income for all household members of the past 30 days.
– Social Security cards for each person in the household.
– Current month's heating bill (electric, gas, propane) for the household.
– 18 years old or older: Current/valid proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status (state-issued picture identification such as driver's license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc.)
– If receiving SSI, Social Security, pension, VA benefits, or worker's compensation, the 2020 award letter is required. Bank statements are accepted for Social Security only.
All appointments can be made by telephone or internet access:
– Call (229) 351-4936, listen to the voice prompts, enter information and choose appointment date and time.
State officials warn don't hang up too soon or the system will not assign an appointment; if not a resident, do not schedule an appointment in that county or it will be canceled; sign up in the county of residence.
– Online appointments may be made at http://coastalplain.cascheduler.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.